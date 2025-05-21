Michael Schur to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

article

The Brief TV writer Michael Schur is receiving the 2,812th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Schur, known for creating "The Good Place" and "Parks and Recreation," will be joined by Ted Danson and Amy Poehler at the ceremony. His star will be located on Hollywood Boulevard, near the star of Jean Smart, with whom he works on "Hacks."



Michael Schur, the acclaimed television writer and producer, will be honored with the 2,812th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Known for creating hit series such as "The Good Place" and "Parks and Recreation," Schur will receive his star in the Television category.

What we know:

The ceremony will take place at 6150 Hollywood Boulevard at 11:30 a.m.

Ted Danson and Amy Poehler, both frequent collaborators and friends of Schur, are expected to join emcee Steve Nissen at the event.

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm for Schur's honor.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome creator and writer Michael Schur to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," stated Martinez. "Michael's outstanding contributions to television have earned him a well-deserved place among the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His creative genius continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world."

The backstory:

Schur has a prolific career in television, having created several critically acclaimed and popular shows. His recent work includes creating the Netflix series "A Man on the Inside" starring Ted Danson, which is currently in production for its second season.

Under his long-running deal at Universal Television, Schur also created "The Good Place," "Parks and Recreation," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He currently serves as an executive producer on Max's "Hacks," starring Jean Smart, whose star will be located next to his.

Schur's journey in Hollywood began at NBC's "The Office," where he spent four years as a writer, producer, and actor. Prior to that, he started his television writing career in 1998 on "Saturday Night Live," spending seven seasons there, including three as the producer of Weekend Update with Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon.

What's next:

Schur is set to reunite with Amy Poehler on the new comedy series "Dig" for Peacock, where they will co-write the pilot episode and executive produce, with Poehler also starring.

Throughout his successful career, Schur has been recognized with multiple awards, including Peabody, Producers Guild, Writers Guild, and Primetime Emmy Awards.