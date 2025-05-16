Metro D line 70-day closure: What you need to know
LOS ANGELES - Heads up, commuters!
Starting this weekend, Metro's D line shuts down from Vermont to Western for 70 days due to construction.
Three stations will be affected since there will be no train service between the three stations - Wilshire/Vermont, Wilshire/Normandie, and Wilshire/Western.
Subway service will still be available between Union Station in downtown LA and the Wilshire/Vermont station via the Metro B, which is the red line.
The D line will eventually extend through Century City, Beverly Hills, and end near the VA campus in West LA.
The Source: Information for this story is from Metro Los Angeles.