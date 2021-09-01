Meet NomNom: LAX introduces new food delivery robot

article

There is a new way to get food at LAX. Meet NomNom… a touchless food delivery bot.

According to LAX, NomNom is a two-wheeled robot cargo carrier that will carry food and beverage deliveries to passengers at select gates.

NomNom accompanies a staff member who places food items inside the carrier and helps deliver it to passengers. According to a video posted online by LAX, Nomnom is used as an extra set of hands to help staff members.

Passengers can place a food order via LAX’s online system LAXOrderNow.com.

The bot was introduced ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend. LAX officials stated Wednesday that this holiday weekend is expected to be twice as busy as last year.

During the Labor Day weekend, Friday, Sept. 3, through Tuesday, Sept. 7, the airlines have scheduled 3,289 flights from LAX… that’s about double the number of flights compared to 2020 and 78% compared to the holiday weekend in 2019.

"We are ready to welcome our guests to safe and clean facilities, and in turn we ask that they make sure to wear their masks and practice kindness and patience with one another," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles World Airports.

