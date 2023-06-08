Massive cache of illegal fireworks seized in South LA

Hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from a warehouse in South Los Angeles.

LAPD's Bomb Squad spent hours removing the large cache of fireworks from the warehouse located at E. 61st Street near S. Central Avenue Wednesday night.

The fireworks were offloaded to several other trucks and moved from the area to prevent any chance of a repeat of a 2021 destructive explosion during another fireworks disposal also in the South LA community.

The total weight of the fireworks seized last night was not immediately released.