Man taken into custody following police pursuit in South Los Angeles

Updated 44 mins ago
LOS ANGELES - ​Police were in pursuit of a vehicle in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

It is believed the person behind the wheel is connected to a shooting that occurred in the area. 

The chase started around 10 a.m. and just before 10:30 a.m., the driver started driving erratically, even knowing down trashcans in a residential area. 

Moments later, the suspect driving the white van was taken into custody. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.