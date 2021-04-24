Man shot to death by officers in Hollywood

Los Angeles Police Department officers fatally shot a man wearing body armor who drove into their patrol car in Hollywood on Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Sunset Blvd. and North Fairfax Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A dispatcher in the LAPD's Operations Center confirmed the shooting was fatal.

Officers were en route to a radio call with their lights and sirens on when a car pulled in front of them, stopped suddenly and backed into the patrol car, police officials said.

The driver of the car got out and was observed wearing body armor as he moved toward the officers, who had exited their car, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunset Boulevard was shut down in the area while Force Investigation Division detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence.

The investigation will continue throughout the night.

Authorities urged to stay away from the area.

Police say this is the department's second shooting in two days.

City News Service contributed to this report.

