Man shot and killed by El Monte police at gas station

The Brief A man was shot and killed by El Monte police officers following a domestic violence call at a gas station. A woman, possibly the domestic violence victim, was taken to the hospital; her condition is unknown. The exact circumstances leading to the shooting, including whether the man was armed, have not yet been released.



A man was shot and killed by El Monte police late Thursday night after officers responded to a possible domestic violence call at a gas station.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Durfee Avenue and Garvey Avenue.

Video from the scene showed several police vehicles surrounding the suspect's vehicle, which showed the passenger door nearly torn off.

A man was shot by police and declared dead at the scene, despite efforts by the fire department to save him. A woman was seen in video being taken away in an ambulance.

Authorities confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting has prompted a lengthy investigation, closing Garvey Avenue from Durfee to Valley.

Witnesses reported that the suspect’s vehicle may have rammed a patrol unit before gunfire erupted.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what exactly led to the police opening fire, and officials have not released details on the events immediately preceding the shooting.

Authorities have not confirmed if the suspect was armed or if a weapon was fired.

The woman’s current condition has also not been confirmed.

What's next:

The California Department of Justice was also on scene conducting an independent investigation alongside local authorities to determine if the use of deadly police force was justified.