Man shot and killed in Diamond Bar

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Diamond Bar, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. at the park-and-ride near Pathfinder Road and the 57 Freeway.

The victim - a 36-year-old man from Apple Valley - was found inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the CHP, the man tried to drive away but crashed. It's unclear if he died at the scene or in the hospital.

The suspect drove away in a white SUV, authorities said.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

Traffic was routed away from the area during the investigation but all lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.