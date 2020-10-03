Man shot during argument in Silver Lake

A 26-year-old man was wounded during an argument on Saturday in Silver Lake, authoriities said.

It happened at about 4 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Bates Avenue, according to Officer Tony Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The victim was standing on a sidewalk when the suspect approached and an argument ensued, Delatorre said.

The suspect then shot the man.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was listed with stable vital signs, he said.

It is unknown whether the shooting was gang related.