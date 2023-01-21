Man shot and killed in South Gate; LASD investigating

One man is dead after an apparent shooting in South Gate Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime.

Deputies were called to the 9400 block of State Street shortly before noon Saturday. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. That man was transported to a nearby hospital then pronounced dead.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. LASD is still investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or to submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and lacrimestoppers.org.