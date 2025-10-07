Man robbed in Woodland Hills while checking car for flat tire

The Brief A man was robbed in Woodland Hills after suspects allegedly slashed his tires, forcing him to pull over. The victim, who works in the Jewelry District, was ambushed by two to four masked men. Police have not released a description of the suspects or the contents of the stolen bag.



A man was robbed of his belongings while checking his car for a flat tire in Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The incident took place Monday around 10 p.m. in the 21000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

According to police, the victim, who works in the Jewelry District, was followed by the suspects, who allegedly slashed his tires.

When the victim pulled over to inspect the tires, he was ambushed by two to four men dressed in all black and wearing masks.

The suspects took his bag and when the victim tried to get it back, he got into a fight with the suspects.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what was inside the victim's bag.

Descriptions of the suspects were not released.