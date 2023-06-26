Man found dead in San Bernardino County desert was robbed, shot: Sheriff

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the San Bernardino County desert.

According to the sheriff, authorities responded to a call reporting an assault Saturday in the 21600 block of Roundup Way in unincorporated Apple Valley. There, detectives were informed that a man was shot and robbed at the location, then taken to an unknown part of the desert where he was left to die.

An off-road vehicle rider discovered the man's body just before 5:25 p.m. near Old Woman Springs Road in Landers.

Investigators believe that man is the shooting victim who was robbed. His identity has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME.



