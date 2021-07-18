Man pushing wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash on 110 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles

article

A man in his 40s who was pushing a wheelchair was struck and killed this morning on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway, on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles, by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The chain of events started at 4:25 a.m. with a report of a man walking on the Adams Boulevard off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

At 4:34 a.m., a witness reported seeing a body and a wheelchair in the number 3 lane, Nicholson said.

The CHP later released a statement reporting the vehicle that had fatally struck the man fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The CHP's Central Los Angeles office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 213-744-2331.

