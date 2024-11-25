Man on parole arrested after being caught shoplifting with stepson in Upland

The Brief A teen was detained and his stepdad was arrested for allegedly shoplifting. The stepdad was on parole and had a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.



It's not a typical father-son outing. A man was arrested after being caught shoplifting with his stepson.

An Upland officer was patrolling the Colonies shopping center when a loss prevention employee flagged him about a theft that had just occurred.

The loss prevention employee pointed to the teenager who allegedly stole some items. The teen was then detained by the officer.

During the investigation, the officer found out that the teen's stepdad was loading a large amount of clothes into a luggage and was about to exit the business.

Police said at the time the stepdad was exiting, he had no idea his stepson was detained.

As the stepdad exited the building, he was confronted by officers. He refused to comply and fled on foot. He was quickly tackled to the ground and arrested.

The police department said he stole nearly $900 in merchandise and was also on active parole with a parole violation warrant, and had a separate warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

The stepdad was booked and transported to jail, the teen was cited to his mother and released.