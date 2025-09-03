Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn announces sequel to Superman

The Brief Superman and Lex Luthor will square off again in James Gunn's Superman sequel 'Man of Tomorrow'. Man of Tomorrow is set to premiere July 9, 2027. Superman, which was released in July of this year, was Gunn and Peter Safran’s first release since they took over DC Studios.



It looks like the story of Superman isn't over. James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, announced plans for a Superman sequel.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker and producer took to Instagram to tease fans with a striking image of Superman squaring off beside his arch-enemy Lex Luthor, who was decked out in his purple-and-green warsuit.

His upcoming film, Man of Tomorrow, is slated to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

The latest Superman movie premiered July 11, 2025 and starred David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

After eight weeks in theaters, Superman earned approximately $352 million at the domestic box office, according to ComScore. It opened with $122 million in US and Canada ticket sales in its first weekend, according to studio estimates. And it became the first DC title to surpass $100 million in its opening weekend since "Wonder Woman" in 2017.

Superman is Gunn and Peter Safran’s first release since they took over leadership of DC Studios in 2022.

Henry Cavill originally played Superman in the Man of Steel movies directed by Zack Snyder.