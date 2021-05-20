Man killed, woman critically wounded inside parked car in Hacienda Heights shooting

article

An investigation was underway in Hacienda Heights after a man was killed and a woman was critically wounded after they were shot inside a parked vehicle early Thursday morning, authorities said. Investigators believe the victims may have been ingesting nitrous oxide prior to the shooting.

Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 3300 block of Turnbull Canyon Road, described as a dark, secluded, and narrow canyon road, just before 1 a.m.

The man in the driver’s seat was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, sheriff’s officials said. Both of the victims were in their 20s. However, their names have not been released.

"At this time both the victims appeared to have been parked for some time and possibly ingesting nitrous oxide. It appears a second vehicle pulled up behind them and at least one individual approached the vehicle, fired shots into the vehicle and fled the location," LASD Lt. Robert Westphal said.

The suspect was last seen traveling southbound on Turnbull Canyon Rd. in a gray sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.