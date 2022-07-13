Man gunned down in suspected road rage shooting in South LA

A suspected road rage incident turned deadly in South Los Angeles overnight, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by homicide investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department shows that the victim was driving a gray Scion xB hatchback. He was exiting off the 105 Freeway in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood with another vehicle following close behind. The video continues to show the victim turning on E. Imperial Highway, near the intersection of S. Central Avenue, when the suspect pulled up close to him and shot him before leaving the scene going eastbound on Imperial Hwy.

LAPD investigators and LA City fire paramedics responded to the scene at midnight Wednesday and found the victim in the left turn lane of S. Central Ave. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was described by the LAPD as a dark compact sedan. The early stages of the investigation also revealed the suspect used a pistol and shot between three to five times into the victim’s vehicle.

LAPD investigators believe the victim was on his way home from work and his name has not been released.

A motive remains under investigation and those who witnessed the shooting are asked to contact the LAPD.