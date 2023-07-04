Man killed in Adelanto hit-and-run

article

A man was killed in Adelanto last week after he was hit by a car, according to officials

Deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station were called to the area of Chamberlaine Way near US-395 just after 6 a.m. on Friday, June 30.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 24-year-old man on the ground, injured, who had appeared to have been hit by a car. First responders tried to help the man, but he was reported dead at the scene.

No other information on the man, or the suspected vehicle was immediately available. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information was asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-782-7463 or by submitting them online at wetip.com.