Man killed, bystander injured in Carson shooting

A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Carson, where a bystander also suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim in the 10 block of Scottsdale South found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives later learned the shooting occurred in the 20 block of Paradise Valley South, where a bystander -- a man in his early 20s -- suffered gunshots wounds to the upper torso. He transported himself to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.