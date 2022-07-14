Man killed, another injured in East LA shooting

A death investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed and another injured in East Los Angeles Thursday.

It happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 4600 block of East Gleason Avenue.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and another was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.