Man gets Toyota SUV stolen in Encino

Brazen thieves struck swiftly, committing grand theft auto in an Encino neighborhood.

"These criminals are getting away with things they know they can get away with," said Eman Abdallah and Akram Elsakka.

Their home security camera captured the grand theft auto in seconds on Monday, January 22, 2023. The couple had asked Ivan Lopez to come over to their house. As Lopez walked inside, the brazen thieves took his 2020 silver Toyota Highlander.

"When they saw someone who was vulnerable, in a blink of an eye, they took that opportunity, and they just ruined this man's life," Abdallah said.

The surveillance footage reveals the criminals' boldness as they seized the opportunity without covering their faces. They did blur out their license plate, rendering their identification challenging.

Eman Abdallah expressed frustration, emphasizing that the thieves intentionally avoid detection.

Even with the timely arrival of the police, Eman was disheartened to learn that apprehending the culprits would most likely be useless.

She says officers told her, "Even if they were to catch these guys, they would probably get out the same day or the next day, and they would go out and do the same thing."

Meanwhile, Lopez is now struggling to commute to work without his stolen SUV.