Man exposes himself on Metro train; rider tries to report it but was turned away

A man was caught on video exposing himself on Metro's Green Line, but when another rider went to report it he said he was turned away as Metro could do nothing about it.

A man, who rides the Metro daily, recorded cellphone video of a man exposing himself in front of several other people Friday morning.

"This person is exposing himself, scanning the crowd, he’s looking for female passengers and then he's starting to touch himself and after a while he exposed himself," the man, who wants to remain anonymous, told FOX 11.

He says he made two phone calls to Metro's Hotline to report it, but nothing was done about the situation.

"[I told them] I have videos of this person, you want the description, the person is probably still on the train. I’m a daily commuter, I see this person all the time on this train. And they said no the person is probably gone and there’s nothing we can do about it".

Other Metro riders say they see things like regularly.

Officials with Metro's Transportation Authority said they would look into the incident to see if their operators were unresponsive and unhelpful.

