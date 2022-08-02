Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood

Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks.

The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.

The suspect got out of the car holding a large metal object, possibly a tire iron, and approached the couple while making racial comments.

Officials say without any warning, the suspect attacked the victim with the metal object, striking him in the leg and upper body. The suspect then chased the couple down the street before returning to his vehicle. The suspect fled southbound on Long Beach Blvd.

Just moments after that incident, the suspect attacked another man, this time inside a business.

According to detectives, the second victim was walking northbound on the 11300 block of Long Beach Blvd., when he saw the suspect drive past him. The victim entered a business and was attacked from behind.

Video shows the suspect following the victim inside the business, where he attacks the victim as several people inside watch.

The victim was hit in the head with a large metal object. The victim fell to the floor, where the suspect continued to viciously attack the man.

Credit: LASD

The suspect then fled southbound through the parking lot.

Detectives say both victims had no knowledge of who the suspect was, nor did he attempt to steal anything from them. The suspect is described as being between 5'7 and 5'11 and weighing anywhere between 185 and 200 pounds. He estimated to be between 35 and 45 years old and was seen with a white Ford F-150 with a roof rack.

Officials say the attacks appear to be completely random and unprovoked. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Century Station Detective McInnis at (323) 568-4800. You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).