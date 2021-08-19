Man believed to be homeless shot, killed in Panorama City; security guard arrested

A man is dead and a security guard is in custody after a shooting in Panorama City.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting outside a 7-Eleven near Arminta Street and Van Nuys Boulevard a little before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The shooting killed a man who is believed to be homeless. LAPD says the shooting stemmed from an argument involving the man and an armed security guard.

The armed security guard was taken into custody.

