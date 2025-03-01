Man attacks firefighters in Buena Park, locks himself in firetruck

The Brief Police in Buena Park arrested a man after he allegedly jumped in front of a fire truck, attacked firefighters, then locked himself in the truck. Video from the scene showed at least half a dozen officers pull the man out of the truck. Three firefighters went to the hospital with minor injuries.



Police in Buena Park arrested a man after he allegedly jumped in front of a firetruck, before jumping inside and attacking firefighters.

What we know:

The attack happened just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Chuck Fedak.

A group of paramedics were headed back to the station after a call. As they were driving down Knott Avenue, a man on a bicycle jumped in front of the truck, Fedak said, then climbed into the engine and started attacking firefighters. The firefighters got out of the firetruck, and the man then locked himself inside.

Video taken from the scene showed the struggle from inside the firetruck, as at least half a dozen Buena Park Police officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull the man out of the truck.

As they got the man out he continued to struggle, and was seen on video biting one of the officers on the hand. Eventually, the officers were able to subdue him and paramedics took him to the hospital.

Three firefighters were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Fedak.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name was not released. It's not clear why he jumped in front of the firetruck.