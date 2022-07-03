20-year-old man caught on camera firing gunshot into Riverside police station

A 20-year-old man is in custody after he was caught on camera firing a gunshot into a Riverside police station last month.

The incident happened June 4 at the Magnolia Avenue station.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a black Chrysler 300 entering the police station parking lot, pull up to the front of the building, and fire one gunshot through the passenger window and into the station door. The driver then speeds away, but not before a surveillance camera captures the car's license plate.

Police said the bullet traveled through the lobby and hit the front counter ballistic glass. The projectile then ricocheted up and landed on the second floor opening.

The police station was closed at the time; no injuries were reported.

The driver was later identified as Brian Roman of Riverside, who days later was already in custody for other crimes he is accused of committing the same night he allegedly fired into the police station.

Roman is being held on $500,000 bail.