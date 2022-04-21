Winter Storm Warning: Mammoth Mountain snow predictions

If you've got plans to head up to Mammoth this weekend, you're in for some fresh pow.

Another round of storms is hitting Mammoth Mountain.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued, warning of snow accumulating up to three feet by Friday afternoon.

This comes after a storm over the weekend that already dropped over a foot of snow.

Weather is expected to clear out in time for the weekend.

Officials have announced Mammoth will stay open through at least Memorial Day weekend.

