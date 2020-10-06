Lowe’s to offer free curbside trick-or-treating for Halloween

It’s no secret that Halloween is going to look very different this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lowe’s plans to offer an alternative way for children to trick-or-treat that will make Halloween both fun and safe.

The company announced on Monday that it plans to have “drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events” at all locations nationwide on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 10, families can register online to reserve a spot at their local Lowe’s, where they can drive up to receive candy and a small pumpkin to take home at no cost. Costumes, while encouraged, are not necessary.

"We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn't have to be one of them," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores.

"Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year," McFarland added.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against traditional trick-or-treating amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The CDC is encouraging lower-risk activities, such as at-home scavenger hunts or placing pre-filled bags of treats at the end of driveways.

According to the agency, when it comes to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the riskiest Halloween activities are traditional trick-or-treating, indoor parties and haunted houses.