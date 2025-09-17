A $1 million mistake: Did Lowe's overcharge you?

The Brief Lowe's has been ordered to pay $1 million to resolve a civil lawsuit in California. The company was accused of overcharging customers by failing to honor the lowest advertised prices for products. The settlement includes mandated store-level changes, staff training, and price audits to prevent future violations.



National home improvement retailer Lowe's has been ordered to pay $1 million to settle a civil lawsuit in California.

The company was accused of overcharging customers by failing to honor the lowest advertised prices for products and falsely advertising prices.

What we know:

From 2018 to 2022, Lowe's received price accuracy violations across 10 counties in California. During this period, 4.4% of items were found to be overcharged, with an average overcharge of 19.3%.

The lawsuit was led by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and was assisted by the District Attorney's Offices in Los Angeles, Sonoma, Orange, San Bernardino, and Alameda counties.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said the settlement holds the company accountable for its practices.

"This settlement protects shoppers, ensures fair pricing at checkout, but equally important, holds retailers accountable for illegal business practices," Hochman said. "Let this be a warning to retailers, my office will continue to hold corporations accountable and defend Los Angeles County consumers from unfair business practices."

What's next:

Under the final judgment, which was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on September 5, the settlement includes:

Injunctive relief: This involves mandatory store-level changes, enhanced staff training, and periodic price audits to prevent future violations.

Civil penalties: Lowe's will pay a total of $1 million in civil penalties, with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's portion being approximately $166,666.

Investigative costs and restitution: The company will also pay a total of $61,215.90 for investigative costs and restitution.

As part of the settlement, Lowe's is explicitly prohibited from charging an amount greater than the lowest advertised or posted price. However, the company did not admit to liability.