Suspect leads police chase across San Fernando Valley

A police chase suspect is in custody – but not before leading a police chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Thursday, September 10.

Over the course of the 15-minute SkyFOX was over the action, the suspect drove through parts of Sherman Oaks and Encino before ending up in Lake Balboa.

The driver eventually gave up, stopped the car and surrendered to the police late Thursday night.

Officials believe the suspect was wanted for possible DUI, but it is unknown as of Thursday night if they were linked to other crimes.