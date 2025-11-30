Police chase suspect clocked at over 100 mph in Los Angeles County freeway roads

The Brief A police chase suspect is in custody – but not before getting into a dangerous pursuit across the San Gabriel Valley. During multiple points of the chase, the suspect was clocked by SkyFOX's radar of going more than 100 mph in Los Angeles County. The suspect got detained after crashing the car against a fence.



A high-speed police chase took a wild turn as the driver broke 100 mph and ended up crashing the car into a chain-link fence in Los Angeles County Sunday night.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside a dark-colored SUV led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase on Sunday, November 30.

During multiple points of the chase, the suspect was clocked by SkyFOX's radar of going more than 100 mph on the 10 Freeway along San Gabriel Valley neighborhoods. Over the course of the pursuit, the suspect drove through parts of Pomona and East San Gabriel Valley before crashing the car against the fence near Alhambra.

The suspect ditched the car after crashing into the fence. Around 6:45 p.m., one person was detained by law enforcement near the crash scene in Alhambra.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the crash ended up injuring the driver.

Officials did not say if the suspect had a criminal history leading up to Sunday's pursuit.