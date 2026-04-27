Man in red car leads half-hour police chase across Los Angeles.

A police chase suspect is in handcuffs – but not before leading a half-hour police chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect in a red car led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on Monday, April 27.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of downtown Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights and Mount Washington before pulling over below a bridge on the 110 Freeway near Cypress Park a little after 5:30 p.m. PT.

After ditching the car, the suspect tried to run away from the scene, before eventually running out of breath and then giving up after the cops spotted him on foot in Lincoln Heights.

Around 5:10 p.m. PT, the driver pulled over mid-car chase to drop off a passenger outside of a house near Boyle Heights.

Officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for.