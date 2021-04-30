Los Angeles County removes hours restrictions for bars, breweries, wineries

Those looking to grab drinks (responsibly) in Los Angeles County can now keep their tabs open a little longer.

Los Angeles County health officials announced bars, breweries and wineries will no longer need to operate under hours restrictions.

Officially in effect, as of Friday, April 30, bars, breweries and wineries in Los Angeles County will no longer have to close early, according to the county's Public Health Department.

Employees who are fully vaccinated at food service facilities now have the option of wearing a face shield to go with their face masks when in close contact with customers, LA County Public Health said in a press release. Employees still have to wear a mask at work, the county said in a press release.

Below is the updated COVID-19 orders for bars, breweries and wineries:

Friday's announcement comes as the county edges closer to entering the state's least restrictive yellow tier. For now, the county remains in the orange tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which governs restrictions on businesses and other activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDOOR PLAYGROUNDS AND ARCADES

In addition to being able to stay at bars longer, indoor arcades and indoor playgrounds are now allowed to reopen at 25% maximum indoor capacity.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health, the following is included in the list of indoor playgrounds;