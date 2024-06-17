Long Beach woman accused of pointing firearm at officers arrested after 4-hour barricade

An investigation continues after a woman was arrested following a police shooting and barricade situation in Long Beach.

Officers from the Long Beach Police Department were called to an apartment building located in the 1000 block of Long Beach Blvd. just before 9 p.m. after they received multiple calls from people reporting a woman with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female suspect who was armed with a firearm. She then went into her apartment unit where she barricaded herself. Moments later, authorities said she opened the door and pointed the weapon toward officers. That’s when officials said officers opened fire.

Despite being hit by police gunfire in the upper body, the suspect barricaded herself inside her apartment. A SWAT team was called in and attempted to de-escalate the situation. After four hours, Long Beach PD officials said SWAT officers deployed gas, which prompted the suspect to surrender.

She was taken into custody and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Her name has not been released by authorities.

A replica firearm was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured and no civilians were hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-8477 or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.