Suspects lead half-hour police chase across Los Angeles County

The search is on for two suspects wanted in connection to a half-hour car chase that stretched across the eastern Los Angeles County neighborhoods.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led a car chase on Saturday, November 29 around 6 p.m. Over the course of the chase, the suspects drove through parts of Whittier and the Downey-Norwalk area before circling back near South Whittier and then ditching the car.

The suspects ran off in different directions and hid at nearby homes in South Whittier. As of 6:30 p.m., no arrests had been announced in the chase.

The suspects were initially wanted for possible carjacking. It is unknown if the suspect is inside the stolen car or if they were wanted for carjacking a different vehicle.