Man shot to death at RV encampment in Lincoln Heights

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man was shot to death in Lincoln Heights overnight.

The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. Thursday at an RV encampment adjacent to the LA River, near the intersection of North Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue.

Witnesses said they heard people arguing before gunshots rang out, prompting them to contact authorities. They also heard a car driving away after the shooting.

Arriving LAPD officers found a man at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts. However, he was declared dead at the scene.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

