Lightning shuts down LA County beaches

article

All Los Angeles County beaches have been closed after storms moved into the area Tuesday evening.

According to county lifeguards, all beaches in the county are closed and beachgoers are being advised to leave and seek shelter until the storm passes.

Tuesday's soggy conditions in Los Angeles County is a major contrast from the dry heatwave that swept Southern California over Super Bowl weekend.

Weather was a big talker during Sunday's Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood as the game kicked off at 82 degrees Fahrenheit, falling just short of reaching the previous record for hottest Super Bowl ever, which was set in Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Super Bowl LVI could be the hottest ever

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.