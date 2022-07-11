'Let me see your hands!': Florida deputies arrested 12-year-old boys who were allegedly playing with handgun

Volusia County deputies arrested two 12-year-old boys on Monday who were allegedly playing with – and shooting – a real handgun in a seemingly vacant field. One of the boys is accused of pointing the weapon at a vehicle that was passing by.

Deputies responded to a vacant field in Oak Hill on Monday morning – which is along the Atlantic Coast south of Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach – after a woman called 911 to report two "little kids" appearing to be playing with a handgun, and that one of them pointed it at their vehicle.

Volusia County released a two-minute edited video showing clips from a deputy's body-worn camera. Watch the video above. Warning: some swearing in the video.

‘PUT YOUR HANDS UP!’

"Put your hands up!" the deputy yells, as her gun is drawn.

"I'll send the dog to you!" she yells. "Come out to me right now!"

Eventually, the kids come out from what appeared to be an abandoned structure with their hands up.

"What the hell are you doing out here? Is this your property?" she asked the kids.

The kids are patted down and one of them is seen being detained. One of the kids asked to be taken home.

Video then shows the officer walking around the property with another deputy collecting spent casings and searching for the gun, which is eventually found. On camera, the deputy said there was one round in the chamber and another "ready to go."

Both boys have been charged with discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 16. The boy who allegedly pointed the gun at the vehicle is also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Both were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, VCSO said.