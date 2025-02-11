LAUSD sued over alleged misuse of funds dedicated for arts, music education

The Brief LAUSD is being sued for the misuse of nearly $80 million in funds reserved for arts and music education. The funds were dedicated from Prop. 28, which voters passed in 2022.



Los Angeles Unified School District students and the district's former superintendent, Austin Beutner, have filed a lawsuit against the school district and Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, alleging the misuse of $76.7 million in Prop. 28 funds dedicated for art and music education.

The Los Angeles Superior Court suit was filed Monday and contends that hundreds of thousands of students have been deprived from receiving expanded arts and music instruction as mandated by law.

Parents of the plaintiffs, all LAUSD students, issued a joint statement about the suit, calling art and music education essential for their children to develop the skills they need in the classroom, in their careers and throughout their lives.

"What LA Unified has done is they've used the new money to pay for stuff they're already doing. And we got the receipts. There's a memo from Carvalho, Superintendent Carvalho to the board of LA Unified saying, 'well, we used the money to pay for existing staff, but that's okay'. Well, it's not okay. The law says you have to use the money to add staff. They didn't," Beutner, who authored Prop. 28, told FOX 11.

One plaintiff, a 15-year-old Franklin High School student, was never able to take an arts class at that campus or when she previously was enrolled at Luther Bank Middle School, the suit alleges.

"Although plaintiff Alana S. is required to take at least one art class to graduate, she is not sure whether she will be able to get into one at Franklin High School because of how rare they are," according to the suit, which further states that her mother is looking for an after-school art program as a replacement.

"LAUSD is denying our children and their classmates the expanded arts and music education in every school that Prop 28 provided," the statement read. "We are disappointed that we must go to court to compel Supt. Carvalho and LAUSD to follow the law."

The LAUSD issued a statement regarding the suit, saying they have not been served with the complaint.

"That said, we have sought to clarify any misunderstandings regarding Prop. 28 and we continue to follow implementation guidance as provided by the state of California to ensure that we are fully complying with the requirements of Prop 28," according to the statement.

The lawsuit is supported by unions representing nearly all of LAUSD's workforce, including United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), Service Employees International Union, Local 99 and Teamsters Local 572.

Passed by California voters in 2022 to address longstanding underfunding of arts and music education, Prop. 28 provides dedicated funding to school districts to hire arts and music teachers and aides at all campuses so that each student benefits from increased arts and music instruction.

The official ballot pamphlet, prepared by the state Legislative Analyst's Office, states that schools must certify that the funds were spent in addition to existing funding for arts education programs. Prop. 28 also provides additional funding for schools attended by students who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals, in recognition that students from low-income families and particularly Black and Latino students often suffer the most from a lack of art and music education.

In accepting Prop 28 funds, school districts are required to use this money to increase and not replace funding for existing art and music instruction and to allocate at least 80% of the funds to hire arts teachers and aides to provide music and art instruction.

"LAUSD failed both requirements," the suit alleges.