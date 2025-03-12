LAUSD votes to recognize, celebrate Ramadan

The Brief The Los Angeles Unified School District's Governing Board unanimously passed a resolution recognizing Ramadan. The resolution includes guidance for supporting Muslim students during Ramadan, such as providing alternative spaces during lunch. The district will also work with educators to offer flexibility for Muslim students and families requesting to be excused for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.



The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Governing Board has unanimously passed a resolution to celebrate and recognize Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. The resolution aims to support Muslim students and staff during this significant period through various initiatives.

What we know:

Sponsored by Board Member Karla Griego and co-sponsored by President Scott M. Schmerelson, along with other board members, the resolution acknowledges the importance of Ramadan, which emphasizes fasting, prayer, and charity. This year, Ramadan began on February 28 and will end on March 28 or March 29, 2025.

The resolution encourages staff to provide brief lessons about Ramadan to foster inclusivity and understanding. It also emphasizes working with educators to offer flexibility for Muslim students and families who wish to be excused from school for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The initiative includes providing guidance on how schools can support Muslim students, such as offering alternative spaces during lunch and accommodating fasting student athletes with lighter activities.

What they're saying:

"In a District that is as diverse as ours, it is important that we lead in demonstrating awareness, sensitivity and inclusion of all cultures, ethnicities and practices," said Board Member Karla Griego. "For our Muslim students and families, Ramadan is a month-long observance that requires a commitment during the school day. By recognizing and supporting our Muslim students as they celebrate Ramadan, we are modeling what it is to be a welcoming and inclusive school district. BD 5 in particular, has a significant number of Muslim students who will be observing Ramadan. I am proud to ensure that through this resolution, every year moving forward, our District will ensure that there are protocols in place to support our students as they observe this special season for them."

"As we recognize Ramadan, we celebrate the values of reflection, compassion, and community that this sacred month embodies," said Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. "Our schools are enriched by the diverse traditions and cultures of our students, families, and staff, and we honor those observing Ramadan with understanding and support. May this month bring peace, growth, and unity to all who celebrate."

"Creating an inclusive environment where all students feel respected, supported, and valued is essential to their well-being and success", said Board Vice President Dr. Rocío Rivas. "By embracing this resolution, LAUSD demonstrates leadership in fostering a community where diversity is honored and every student has the opportunity to thrive."

CAIR Greater Los Angeles applauded the decision and thanked board members for "their commitment to fostering an environment of understanding and respect for students."

What's next:

The LAUSD will continue to send annual bulletins before Ramadan to remind students, staff, and families of its significance and provide guidance on supporting Muslim students.

The district's efforts aim to create a more inclusive environment and ensure that all students feel supported during this important time.