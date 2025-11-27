Laugh Factory serves up hot meals, smiles for Thanksgiving

The Brief The Laugh Factory in Hollywood hosted its 45th annual Thanksgiving Feast, offering meals and entertainment to thousands. Comedians like Frazer Smith and Suli McCullough volunteered to serve food and entertain guests.



A hot meal and a warm smile are exactly what the volunteers at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood were serving up on Thanksgiving Day.

It marked the 45th year of the Thanksgiving Feast giveaway for the iconic comedy club.

"They need a warm hug, and a little food for their tummy, and we make them laugh, and that's what it's all about," said Jamie Masada, owner of the Laugh Factory.

Thousands are treated to dinner and a show. Comedians like Frazer Smith and Suli McCullough work the food line, then work the crowd.

"It's really nice to help people. You wish you could do it more than one day, but it's a really festive day, and we try to love on everybody and make sure everybody has a nice time," said comedian Frazer Smith.

For the folks who have been coming for years, it's a tradition.

"It's everything. It should not be taken for granted, with friends and partake in the festivities," said Todd Monroe.

"It was so lovely before. I'm on my own, and I just thought it was a nice atmosphere, so I'm here, and I thank the Laugh Factory, and everybody here is lovely," said Adrienne, who would have been alone this holiday if it weren't for the Laugh Factory.