Dramatic video shows off-duty paramedic helping little girl during house fire

The Brief A family is praising a man who jumped into action to help rescue a little girl during a house fire. The fire engulfed trees and threatened the family's Larchmont home. The fire erupted Thanksgiving night.



A family is giving thanks to a man who jumped into action to help a little girl who was standing outside her burning home.

A fire erupted on Thanksgiving night at a duplex on Oakwood Ave. near Western Ave., in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Larchmont.

What we know:

Seven-year-old Savannah Vasquez was in shock when she heard people yelling fire. She looked outside her door, called her grandmother and froze. That's when an off-duty paramedic ran toward the flames and her.

Richard Recino carried Savannah away from the flames. Just as firefighters arrived, she told him others were still in the building, so Recino ran to help firefighters pull hoses.

Savannah did suffer some blistering and burns on her feet.

"He was at his sister's house he told me, and he just happen to see the flames and kind of drive by. And he just happen to see the little girl, which was my little girl, standing outside in shock, and he said he pulled up his jacket and gt my daughter. Everyone else was filming and he just jumped into action," said Savannah's mom Martha.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what started the fire. A homeless person was seen near the home and there might be security video to help police find a suspect.

The duplex suffered some damage, but the family is still living there. The greatest damage was done to the family's car, which was parked right next to the trees.