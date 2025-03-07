LAPD shoots man armed with baseball bat after he allegedly attacked his mom
LOS ANGELES - Police officers shot a man they said attacked his mother with a baseball bat in Beverly Grove on Friday.
What we know:
Officers got to the home on North Alfred Street just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The department told FOX 11 that a man armed with a bat had broken a window and had tried to attack his mother with the bat. That's when officers shot him.
Officials identified the suspect only as a 50-year-old man. Paramedics took him to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the suspect or provide any information on his condition.
It's unclear what led to the alleged attack or the shooting.
