LAPD shoots man armed with baseball bat after he allegedly attacked his mom

Published  March 7, 2025 6:43pm PST
Beverly Grove
Man with baseball bat shot in Beverly Grove

Police in Beverly Grove shot a man they said attacked his mother with a baseball bat.

LOS ANGELES - Police officers shot a man they said attacked his mother with a baseball bat in Beverly Grove on Friday.

What we know:

Officers got to the home on North Alfred Street just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The department told FOX 11 that a man armed with a bat had broken a window and had tried to attack his mother with the bat. That's when officers shot him.

Officials identified the suspect only as a 50-year-old man. Paramedics took him to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect or provide any information on his condition.

It's unclear what led to the alleged attack or the shooting.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

