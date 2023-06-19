Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Valley Glen area

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the San Fernando Valley early Monday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported at the intersection of Bellaire Avenue and Sherman Way in the Valley Glen area, near North Hollywood, just before 2:15 a.m. The Los Angeles Police Department received multiple 911 calls from witnesses who reported a man down in the middle of the street.

Authorities said the man was walking outside a crosswalk when he was hit.

When first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and LAPD investigators later determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run. His name has not been released by officials, and it is believed he was a local transient.

Witnesses told the LAPD the driver of a white van did stop and pulled into a shopping center. However, the suspect left the scene by the time police arrived.

LAPD investigators said they’re looking for an older white van, possibly a 2000s model, and are hoping the driver comes forward.

Investigators continue to search the area for clues and surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

