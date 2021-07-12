LAPD searching for driver who drove over manhole, killing pedestrian inside it

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking to identify a driver who ran over a manhole on Saturday in Panorama City, killing a pedestrian who was inside it attempting to push the lid open, it was reported Monday.

According to the LAPD, around 10:25 a.m. Saturday, a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Parthenia Street when it drove over the manhole cover as a man underneath the manhole cover was attempting to open it.

As the vehicle drove over the manhole cover it was pushed down on top of the pedestrian who fell back down the manhole. The driver of the Silverado continued driving westbound on Parthenia Street has not been identified.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries, the LAPD said. The pedestrian was a male in his 20s. His name has not been released as authorities work to notify his family.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Authorities have not said why the pedestrian was in the manhole in the first place.

"The public is reminded that manholes are used for city services to access various maintenance tunnels that are located underground. Manhole covers should not be disturbed or moved due to their weight and could cause serious injury or death," LAPD said in a statement Monday.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the driver’s arrest and conviction as part of Los Angeles' Hit-and-Run Reward Program Fund.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this incident was asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at 818-644-8116 or Detective Buenaventura at 818-644-8035.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.