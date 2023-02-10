Expand / Collapse search

Car theft suspect who ran across 210 Freeway to evade officers taken into custody

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:18AM
Sylmar
LOS ANGELES - A car theft suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after leading Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit and foot chase in the San Fernando Valley. 

Following the pursuit, the suspect ditched the vehicle he allegedly stole and made a run for it. 

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the suspect running across lanes on the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area. It's a dangerous stunt he did twice while evading officers. 

Officials temporarily closed the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in the area, which led to a backup all the way to the 118 Freeway. 

It also appears the suspect ditched his orange t-shirt at some point while on the run. 

LAPD officers eventually caught up to him and he was subsequently taken into custody. 