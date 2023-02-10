Car theft suspect who ran across 210 Freeway to evade officers taken into custody

A car theft suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after leading Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit and foot chase in the San Fernando Valley.

Following the pursuit, the suspect ditched the vehicle he allegedly stole and made a run for it.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the suspect running across lanes on the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area. It's a dangerous stunt he did twice while evading officers.

Officials temporarily closed the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in the area, which led to a backup all the way to the 118 Freeway.

It also appears the suspect ditched his orange t-shirt at some point while on the run.

LAPD officers eventually caught up to him and he was subsequently taken into custody.