LAPD patrol vehicle involved in Mid -City crash

An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Mid-City Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of Venice Blvd. and S. Cochran Ave. around 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Both the officer in the patrol vehicle and the civilian involved are out of their vehicles and speaking with authorities.

One person was transported for hospital treatment in unknown condition.

At this time Venice Blvd. remains closed between Redondo and Hauser as the investigation continues.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.