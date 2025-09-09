2 arrested, 2 detained by federal agents in Van Nuys

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Two men were arrested by federal immigration officers in Los Angeles' Van Nuys neighborhood Tuesday.

SkFOX over the scene near Kester Avenue and Sherman Way in the Van Nuys neighborhood showed multiple officers with the Los Angeles Police Department alongside federal agents dressed in military-type vests and their faces covered with masks.

The LAPD confirmed to FOX 11 it was assisting an "outside agency" in the area.

A woman who was in the car with the two men who were arrested was briefly detained for "not complying" but was released.

Her parents told FOX 11 she was released after they showed federal agents her passport. The woman's boyfriend and another friend were the ones detained.

SkyFOX video showed a large crowd gathering in the small shopping plaza, with a few individuals visibly upset and yelling at officers.

Authorities cleared the scene by 11:15 a.m.