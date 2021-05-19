LAPD looking for hit-and-run driver who struck two children

The Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division detectives are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two children, critically injuring them.

The incident occurred May 9 around 2:47 p.m. on Compton Avenue.

Police say a vehicle described as a black or maroon Chevrolet Cruze was travelling southbound on Compton Avenue when it collided with two 8-year-old kids who were crossing westbound across Compton Avenue south of 92nd Street.

Police say after the collision the suspect vehicle continued driving southbound on Compton Avenue and fled at a high rate of speed.

The kids were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The LAPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect and has released two images of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction.