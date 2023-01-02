LAPD investigating man's mysterious death in Canoga Park

Los Angeles Police Department investigators sought the public’s help Monday in the undetermined death of a man found in an alleyway in Canoga Park.

Authorities said the victim was discovered by a passerby who found him lying face down near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street. The citizen then flagged down the Los Angeles Fire Department and a short time later, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin. The cause of his death is under investigation.

LAPD officials are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to contact LAPD Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.

